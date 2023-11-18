Keyshaun Langley leads UNC Greensboro to 78-72 upset at No. 14 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley scored 23 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones added 17 and UNC Greensboro stunned No. 14 Arkansas 78-72. The Spartans, who came in as 15 1/2-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, went on a 13-2 run late in the first half and led by 15 early in the second, taking advantage of sloppy play by the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark scored 20 points and El Ellis added 19 for Arkansas. The Razorbacks got within four points midway through the second half, but the Spartans responded with a quick 5-0 run and Arkansas never seriously threatened after that.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.