Keys beats Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Kasatkina

By The Associated Press
Madison Keys of the US shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the US after victory in their Women's singles tennis match on day seven of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Madison Keys has advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3. It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014. Keys will play ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. Kasatkina advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Camila Giorgi.

