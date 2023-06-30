Keys beats Gauff to reach Eastbourne International final against Kasatkina

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Madison Keys has advanced to the Eastbourne International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3. It was Keys’ first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber for the Eastbourne title in 2014. Keys will play ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. Kasatkina advanced with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Camila Giorgi.

