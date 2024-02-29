Keys’ 3-pointer with 4 seconds left pushes No. 20 Oklahoma past No. 3 Texas, clinches Big 12 title

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to help No. 20 Oklahoma beat third-ranked Texas 71-70 on Wednesday night and clinch the outright Big 12 title. After a flurry of action, Oklahoma got possession trailing 70-68 with 13.4 seconds remaining. Skylar Vann missed, but scrambled to the ball and saved it to Keys, who hit the shot to push her game total to 16 points. Payton Verhulst scored 18 points for Oklahoma. Madison Booker had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns.

