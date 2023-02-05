Keylor Navas stars on debut as Forest beats Leeds 1-0 in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Keylor Navas made a string of great saves on his debut for Nottingham Forest to help his new team beat Leeds 1-0 in the Premier League and climb further clear of the relegation zone. Brennan Johnson scored the 14th-minute winner for Forest but the hosts had Navas as much to thank for sealing a third victory in their last four league games. He is a multiple Champions League winner and was signed from Paris Saint-Germain this week on the final day of the January transfer window. U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie came on for his debut as a second-half substitute for Leeds and played alongside international teammate Tyler Adams.

