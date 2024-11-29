Keye throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs as Alabama State beats Tuskegee 34-6 at Turkey Day Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Keye was 12-of-18 passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns to help Alabama State beat Tuskegee 34-6 at the Turkey Day Classic. Robert McMinn had 152 yards receiving, including touchdowns of 73 and 63 yards, on four catches for Alabama State (7-5). Keye connected with Jalen Jones for a 45-yard touchdown less than 2 minutes into the game, McMinn scored on a 73-yard catch-and-run and, after Ajai Harrell returned a punt 36 yards to the Tuskegee 23, Eric Horn caught a 20-yard TD pass from Keye to make it 21-0 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. Johnny Morris had 88 yards rushing on 17 carries for Division-II Tuskegee.

