Keye ignites Alabama State rally in 54-17 win over Mississippi Valley St.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Keye threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama State pulled away from Mississippi Valley State for a 54-17 win. Down 17-13 in the second quarter, Keye threw an 84-yard scoring to Robert McMinn with 6:05 left before halftime and the Hornets never trailed again. Ty’Jarian Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run gave Mississippi Valley State a 7-0 lead, and his 28-yard scoring pass to Jaxson Davis 2 1/2 minutes later made it 14-0 with 11:20 still left in the first.

