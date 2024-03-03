Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi injured playing for Sassuolo; could miss Euro 2024

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi exited Sassuolo’s match at Hellas Verona in tears with an apparent right ankle injury and now might miss the European Championship. Berardi went down in the 58th minute after controlling an errant kick from Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and immediately grasped his right ankle. He was eventually helped off the pitch by teammates. Sassuolo did not immediately issue details on Berardi’s condition. Berardi provided two assists during Italy’s run to the European Championship three years ago and was expected to be on the team at this year’s tournament in Germany.

