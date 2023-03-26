Key Bayern players signal concerns as Tuchel takes charge

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Comments from two key Bayern Munich players have hinted at unease in the squad even before new coach Thomas Tuchel takes his first training session. Midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka both voiced concerns Saturday about the sudden firing of Julian Nagelsmann and his replacement with Tuchel. Kimmich says it is a sign of how the soccer business has “not much heart” and Goretzka says the decision came as a shock. Kimmich and Goretzka will still be with the national team when Tuchel takes charge of a reduced squad Monday for his first training session ahead of a key game against Borussia Dortmund.

