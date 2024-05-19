Kevin Pillar has a poetic moment, gets 1,000th career hit in Angels’ win at Texas with parents there

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Pillar got a milestone hit that provided a victory for the Los Angeles Angels while his parents were there to watch. Pillar got his 1,000th career hit with a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run single at Texas. His parents had retired to Texas just last December and were there to share the moment with their son. Pillar says baseball’s poetic in a way in the way that things worked out. The 35-year-old veteran outfielder has been with the young Angels only about a month. He is hitting .447 with 16 RBIs in his 12 games.

