Kevin Jennings throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 21 SMU past Stanford, 40-10

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw three long touchdown passes in the first quarter and No. 21 SMU rolled to a 40-10 victory over Stanford. The Mustangs started fast and didn’t look back on the way to winning their eighth straight road game. Jennings set the tone with an 87-yard pass to Moochie Dixon on the first play from scrimmage. He added a 45-yarder to Key’Shawn Smith later in the opening quarter and then a 38-yarder to RJ Maryland to make it 21-0. Stanford has lost 11 straight home games against FBS opponents and 16 straight against ranked teams.

