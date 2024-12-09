Kevin Huerter’s 26 points leads Kings in 141-97 blowout over Jazz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 141-97 on Sunday night.

The Kings, who have won three of their last four games, are an on offensive tear after scoring 140 points in Friday’s win over the Spurs.

The Jazz, who have lost six of their last seven, were led by Keyonte George with 25 points, and John Collins with 19.

Utah never led.

Sacramento opened a 20-point lead in the second quarter and led 62-45 at halftime. The Kings continued dominating with a 43-point third quarter with De’Aaron Fox beating the third quarter buzzer to give the Kings a 31-point lead heading into the fourth.

Fox added 21 points and nine assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Doug McDermott hit six 3-pointers and had 18 points in the fourth quarter, igniting a “Doug-ie” chant from the Sacramento crowd.

Takeaways

Jazz: Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, who missed Friday’s game with a back injury, was held to eight points and just 2-of-9 shooting.

Kings: Sacramento, among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league this season, broke out with a 50% shooting performance from deep (22 of 44) and 57% overall from the floor. Head coach Mike Brown said before the game that the Kings can still succeed in spite of their 3-point struggles by defending and finding other ways to win.

Key moment

DeMar DeRozan and Sabonis combined for an 11-2 run midway through the second quarter to give the Kings a 20-point lead.

Key stat

The Kings have shot higher than 50% in back-to-back games after recording a 56.7% clip in Friday’s win over the Spurs.

Up next

The Kings visit the Pelicans on Thursday night, while the Jazz host the Suns on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

