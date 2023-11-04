Kevin Harvick heads into final race of NASCAR career looking toward next phases of racing life

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The plans to retire at the end of this year had been in place so long that every race weekend of Kevin Harvick’s 23rd season felt fairly routine. Until it came time for the last one. As Harvick readied to return to Phoenix Raceway it finally hit him that he’s done as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. He’ll retire after Sunday’s race and next year move into the Fox Sports broadcast booth.

