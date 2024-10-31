Kevin Fiala returns to Kings’ lineup with goal, assist after being scratched for missing meeting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had the perfect bounce back game after being scratched one night earlier for violating a team rule. The Los Angeles Kings’ forward had a goal and an assist in Wednesday night’s 6-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Fiala was a healthy scratch Tuesday at San Jose after missing a team meeting when his alarm didn’t go off. He said his iPhone was broken and he tried to use his iPad as an alarm, which didn’t work. Coach Jim Hiller said before the game that he had talked with Fiala, and that both had moved on from the incident.

