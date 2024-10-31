Kevin Fiala returns to Kings’ lineup one day after being scratched for missing team meeting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala was back in the Los Angeles Kings’ lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The forward was a healthy scratch Tuesday at San Jose after missing a team meeting. Coach Jim Hiller said he discussed the matter with Fiala and that both sides were ready to move on. Fiala has four goals and six points in nine games, but Hiller is concerned about the amount of penalties Fiala is taking. He has 12 penalty minutes, including four in last Saturday’s game against Utah.

