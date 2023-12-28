Kevin Fiala, Kings bounce back from slow start, deal Sharks their 6th straight loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe had two goals, Kevin Fiala scored after being benched in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings overcame a poor start and beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1. Trevor Lewis and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Kings, who have won four of their last five games. David Rittich made 24 saves. Fabian Zetterlund scored and Kaapo Kahkonen allowed five goals on 40 shots as the Sharks lost their sixth straight game.

