Kevin Durant scores 28, Devin Booker adds 25, Suns outlast Kings 130-125

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 25 and the Phoenix Suns outlasted the Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Tuesday night.

The Suns erased an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to take a 94-92 lead going into the fourth. Eric Gordon and the recently acquired Royce O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the final period to push Phoenix ahead 103-94.

The Kings fought back, tying it at 108 on a putback by Domantas Sabonis with 5:25 left. The game stayed tight the rest of the way, and O’Neale’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left put the Suns up 122-118.

Fox responded with a 3 to cut the margin to 122-121 with 41 seconds remaining, but Booker hit a jumper after a timeout for a 124-121 advantage and the Suns made enough free throws on the final possessions to stay in control.

The Kings lost despite a monster game from Sabonis, who had his third straight triple-double with 35 points, 18 rebounds and 12 assists. De’Aaron Fox scored 40 for Sacramento.

Phoenix guard Bradley Beal injured his left hamstring in the first quarter and didn’t return. The three-time All-Star has had a hard time staying healthy this season, also dealing with back and ankle ailments. He’s played in 30 of the team’s 54 games.

Sacramento shot 58% from the field on the way to a 67-64 halftime lead. Sabonis led the Kings with 19 points before the break, while Gordon scored 20 off the bench for the Suns.

Gordon finished with 23.

