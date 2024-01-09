Kevin Durant says he meant no ‘ill will’ toward former teammate Draymond Green

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant’s comments about him after he was suspended for slapping Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month. But Green’s frustration subsided when he said on his podcast Monday that he saw the comments “through the right mindset, through the right lens” and decided not to take offense. Durant says he meant no “ill will” toward Green, his former Warriors teammate. Durant calls Green “an incredible teammate” and says he’s happy Green is back after serving a 12-game suspension.

