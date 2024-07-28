Kevin Durant returns to US lineup, scores 23 points on near-perfect shooting to lead win over Serbia

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Kevin Durant is back. And in his debut with the U.S. Olympic team this summer, he didn’t miss a beat at the Paris Games. Didn’t miss much of anything, in fact. The all-time leading scorer in U.S. men’s Olympic history scored 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting in just under 17 minutes of action Sunday, helping the Americans roll past Serbia 110-84 in the Olympic opener for both teams. It was Durant’s debut this summer after spending about a month dealing with a calf strain, one that occasionally had him worried that he’d miss the Paris Games.

