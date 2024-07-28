Kevin Durant is upgraded to available for US opener against Serbia at the Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Kevin Durant is available for the U.S. Olympic opener against Serbia at the Paris Games. USA Basketball made the announcement about an hour before Sunday’s game. Durant missed all five of the team’s pre-Olympic exhibitions with a calf strain. He originally got hurt a few days before the team convened in Las Vegas for training camp in early July. Durant is bidding to become the first four-time Olympic men’s basketball gold medalist.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.