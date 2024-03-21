Kevin Durant continues climb up NBA career scoring list, passes Shaq for eighth place

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant continued to climb the NBA’s list of career scoring leaders, passing big man Shaquille O’Neal for No. 8 with 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Durant now has 28,610 career points. He’s passed multiple greats on the list this season, including Hakeem Olajuwon, Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Carmelo Anthony. Durant will probably need at least another year before he hits No. 7 on the list. That’s occupied by Wilt Chamberlain, who had 31,419 career points.

