Kevin Durant becomes the 8th NBA player to reach 29,000 career points, helps Suns beat Mavs

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant became the eighth player in NBA history to score 29,000 career points, reaching the mark Saturday night as his Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-102. The 14-time All-Star scored 31 points against the Mavs and now has 29,010 points over 17 seasons with Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and the Suns. The 36-year-old has averaged 27.3 points over 1,064 games. LeBron James is the NBA’s career scoring leader with 40,543 points. Behind him is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and then Durant. Durant is 10th on the combined NBA and ABA list, with Julius Erving eighth and Moses Malone ninth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.