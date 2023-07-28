Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Kevin Durant was among those in attendance for the second open practice of Washington Commanders training camp. The NBA star is a longtime Washington football fan who grew up in the area in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. Durant’s presence is the latest positive sign of the Commanders in the spotlight since new ownership took over last week. Durant took in practice on the hottest day of the year so far from the suites atop the newly constructed bleachers on the sideline and was followed out by a group of fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.