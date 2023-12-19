Kevin De Bruyne left off Manchester City team sheet for Club World Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne was not included among the substitutes for Manchester City despite traveling to Saudi Arabia for the team’s Club World Cup semifinal game against Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds. De Bruyne had been a surprise addition Monday at the team’s light training session at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The 32-year-old playmaker had surgery on a hamstring injury more than four months ago. He last played for the European champions on Aug. 11 against Burnley. He left the field just 23 minutes into the first game of the Premier League season.

