Kevin de Bruyne injury scare as Man City is held 0-0 by Inter Milan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City faces a new injury concern for Kevin de Bruyne ahead of a showdown with Premier League title rival Arsenal. The playmaker was substituted at halftime of City’s Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday. The game ended 0-0. The Belgium international looked in discomfort late in the first half and after receiving treatment he didn’t return for the second half, with Ilkay Gundogan coming on his place. City hosts title rival Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. De Bruyne endured an injury-disrupted campaign last season when he was sidelined from August to January with a hamstring problem.

