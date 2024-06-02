Ketel Marte tries to waken NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks from season-long slumber

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates before crossing home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — Ketel Marte homered on Jose Quintana’s third pitch of the game, then hit a go-ahead, two-run drive off Jake Diekman in the ninth inning that lifted the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks over the New York Mets 5-4. Marte homered twice, doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch, a big reason Arizona headed home with its second straight win over New York following a five-game losing streak that dropped the Diamondbacks seven games under .500.

