Kessler’s late goal lifts Revolution over Charlotte 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener. Kessler’s game-winner was unassisted. The Revolution outshot Charlotte 15-14 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. Pablo Sisniega had four saves for Charlotte.

