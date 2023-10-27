Keshav Maharaj leads South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup. Maharaj helped the South Africans reach 271-9 and hand Pakistan its fourth straight loss in the tournament. Maharaj defied Pakistan’s pace late in the match before he pulled left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to backward square leg for the winning boundary. That lifted South Africa to the top of the standings with 10 points from five victories. Pakistan had earlier made 270 on the back of half centuries from Saud Shakeel and captain Babar Azam before getting bowled out in 47.2 overs.

