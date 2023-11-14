Keshad Johnson helps No. 3 Arizona beat Southern 97-59 after slow start

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Keshad Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and No. 3 Arizona used a 17-0 run spanning halftime to pull away for a 97-59 win over Southern. The Wildcats trailed by five midway through the first half before outscoring the Tigers 60-18 over the next 20 minutes. Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis had 12 points each and were among six Wildcats to score in double figures. Arizona has gotten 10 or more points from at least five players in each game this season. Tai’Reon Joseph led the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while the rest of his team was 12 of 41.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.