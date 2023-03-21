Keselowski finally seeing results from long rebuild at RFK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brad Keselowski knew there was going to be a long rebuilding process when he left Team Penske after 12 years for an ownership stake in Jack Roush’s once proud NASCAR team. He just wasn’t clear on how much work needed to be done. The 2012 Cup champion is now part of the ownership group at rebranded RFK Racing and 16 months into his new role, the team is finally seeing some results. Keselowski was passed by former teammate Joey Logano on the last lap for the win Sunday at Atlanta, and RFK heads to Circuit of Americas in Texas this weekend believing Chris Buescher has a shot at the win.

