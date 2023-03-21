Keselowski finally seeing results from long rebuild at RFK

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Car owner Jack Roush, left, greets Brad Keselowski on pit road before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. The best thing to happen to rebranded RFK Racing came exactly a year ago when NASCAR discovered an illegal part on Brad Keselowski's car. The crippling penalty that followed was the spark the organization needed for a complete overhaul spearheaded in large part by Keselowski, who had left the comforts of Team Penske to become a part-owner of Jack Roush's once-proud organization. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brad Keselowski knew there was going to be a long rebuilding process when he left Team Penske after 12 years for an ownership stake in Jack Roush’s once proud NASCAR team. He just wasn’t clear on how much work needed to be done. The 2012 Cup champion is now part of the ownership group at rebranded RFK Racing and 16 months into his new role, the team is finally seeing some results. Keselowski was passed by former teammate Joey Logano on the last lap for the win Sunday at Atlanta, and RFK heads to Circuit of Americas in Texas this weekend believing Chris Buescher has a shot at the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.