Kerwin Vargas, Kristijan Kahlina lead Charlotte to 1-0 victory over DC United

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kerwin Vargas scored during first-half stoppage time and Kristijan Kahlina made it stand up for Charlotte FC in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United. Charlotte (8-6-4) waited until the seventh minute of stoppage time to take a halftime lead. Vargas used an assist from defender Jere Uronen to score for a third time this season. Kahlina finished with one save to earn his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season for Charlotte. Alex Bono stopped one shot for DC United (4-7-7), which saw its winless streak reach six.

