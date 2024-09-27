Kershaw still hopeful he can pitch for playoff-bound Dodgers if stubborn toe injury heals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is hopeful he can pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, although his stubborn toe injury has still not healed. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been limited to playing catch this week rather than face hitters. Kershaw went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe. He didn’t pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder injury. Kershaw says he’s not giving up. Because of his toe, Kershaw can’t pitch the way he wants to and other areas of his body are overcompensating for it.

