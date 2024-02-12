Kershaw can earn up to $37.5 million over 2 years under new Dodgers deal that guarantees $10 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can make up to $37.5 million over two seasons as part of his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount depending on how many starts he makes following shoulder surgery. A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner who turns 36 on March 19, Kershaw is guaranteed $10 million. He gets a $5 million salary this year and can earn $7.5 million in performance bonuses, then has a $5 million option for 2025 that can escalate by $15 million plus the chance to earn more performance bonuses.

