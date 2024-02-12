Kershaw can earn up to $37.5 million over 2 years under new Dodgers deal that guarantees $10 million

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw winds up during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sept. 30, 2023. Kershaw says he will return for his 17th season with the Dodgers. He says he will be back with the team as part of an agreement that includes a player option for 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

NEW YORK (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can make up to $37.5 million over two seasons as part of his new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount depending on how many starts he makes following shoulder surgery. A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner who turns 36 on March 19, Kershaw is guaranteed $10 million. He gets a $5 million salary this year and can earn $7.5 million in performance bonuses, then has a $5 million option for 2025 that can escalate by $15 million plus the chance to earn more performance bonuses.

