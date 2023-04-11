Kerr scores as Australia ends England streak with 2-0 win

LONDON (AP) — Australia ended England’s 30-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory in a friendly 100 days from the start of the Women’s World Cup. Sam Kerr scored in the first half after a defensive error and Charlotte Grant doubled the advantage in the 67th minute to hand Sarina Wiegman her first loss as England’s coach. England’s unbeaten run of 26 wins and four draws had included winning the European Championship last summer. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the World Cup this summer.

