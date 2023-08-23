Kerr keeps 1,500 meter gold in British hands at worlds in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Middle-distance runner Josh Kerr has mounted an upset victory in the men’s 1,500 meter at world championships, pulling ahead of favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in a dramatic backstretch comeback that keeps the title in British hands for the second straight year. With 200 meters to go, Kerr pulled past the right shoulder of the Norwegian, who had set the pace in the lead for the entire race, and pushed through to the finish for a season best at 3:29.38. The performance marks the second worlds in a row where a British runner has won gold in the 1,500 after Jake Wightman took the title last year.

