Kerr joins Nash as a shareholder of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca

By The Associated Press
Head coach Steve Kerr speaks with members of the media during training camp for the United States men's basketball team Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

MADRID (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca. Tuesday’s announcement comes a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership. Club president Andy Kohlberg acquired the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to become majority owner. Nash became a Mallorca shareholder in 2016. Mallorca opened its Spanish league campaign with a draw at Las Palmas and a home loss against Villarreal.

