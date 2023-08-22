Kerr joins Nash as a shareholder of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca

MADRID (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined former NBA great Steve Nash as a minority owner of Spanish first-division soccer club Mallorca. Tuesday’s announcement comes a few months after Mallorca restructured its ownership. Club president Andy Kohlberg acquired the shares of former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to become majority owner. Nash became a Mallorca shareholder in 2016. Mallorca opened its Spanish league campaign with a draw at Las Palmas and a home loss against Villarreal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.