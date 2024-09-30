Kerolin scores after returning from ACL tear, NC Courage take down Chicago Red Stars 3-1

Kerolin scored her first goal since returning from an ACL tear, helping the North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1 on Sunday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League. In the 15th minute, Ashley Sanchez crossed to Brianna Pinto, who forced an own goal while battling for the ball. Denise O’Sullivan scored just before halftime. Kerolin got on Olivia Wingate’s cutback pass to make it 3-0, while Ludmilla responded for Chicago a few minutes later, scoring from a tight angle. Asisat Oshoala scored a penalty kick and Bay FC held on for a 1-0 road win against Seattle Reign. Bay finished the weekend in eighth place, the final playoff spot.

