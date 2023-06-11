Kerolin hat trick powers Courage to 5-0 win over Red Stars

Forward Kerolin scored a hat trick as the North Carolina Courage earned a 5-0 road win against the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. Kerolin now leads the league with seven goals. Denise O’Sullivan and Mille Gejl also had a goal and an assist for the Courage. Sofia Huerta had a goal and an assist in OL Reign’s 2-1 win at home against the Kansas City Current, and Reign defender Lauren Barnes became the first player in the league to feature in 200 NWSL regular-season matches. Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez both scored for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 win at home against Angel City.

