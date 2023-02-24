Kermit Davis is out as Ole Miss men’s basketball coach

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis’s tenure is over. His team is mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings. Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter says the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.” Davis has gone 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 and 2-13 in SEC games.

