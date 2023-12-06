Kepnang powers Washington to 85-61 victory over Montana State

SEATTLE (AP) — Franck Kepnang finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Washington to an 85-61 victory over Montana State. Kepnang made 7 of 11 shots and blocked three at the other end for the Huskies (5-3). It was his first double-double this season and the second of the senior’s career. Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points and five assists. Reserves Koren Johnson and Anthony Holland scored 13 and 11, respectively. Johnson shot 6 for 11 and Holland made all three of his 3-pointers and both of his free throws. Robert Ford III totaled 13 points and five rebounds to pace the Bobcats (3-5).

