Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Kepa Arrizabalaga has left Chelsea to go on a season-long loan at English Premier League rival Bournemouth. Before doing that, the 29-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea. Arrizabalaga is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after signing for Chelsea for $92 million six years ago. He was on loan at Real Madrid last season. He previously made 163 appearances in his first five seasons at Chelsea. Arrizabalaga is one of seven goalkeepers in Chelsea’s large squad but is behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order.

