Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon shatters women’s mile record for third world mark

MONACO (AP) — Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s mile record by nearly five seconds at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months. The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco. Kipyegon had already broken the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.

