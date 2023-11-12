Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo wins Athens Marathon in a course record of 2:10:34

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo won the 40th Athens Marathon in a course-record time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 34 seconds. The previous record of 2:10:37 had been set by Kenya’s Felix Kandie in 2014. The 30-year-old Kiptoo gradually shook off his main challengers, most of them his compatriots, over the second half of the course, running the last 10 kilometers alone. As Kiptoo was crossing the finish line, about a 100 people in Athens’ Panathenaic stadium unfurled a banner saying “Free Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags. Soukaina Atanane of Morocco won the women’s race in 2:31:52, good for 19th overall, ahead of Kenya’s Caroline Jepchirchir. A record 20,322 runners were registered to start at the village of Marathon, near a historic ancient battlefield.

