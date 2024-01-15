Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich smashes 10K road world record in Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Agnes Ngetich has set a women’s 10-kilometer road world record and become the first woman to run the distance under 29 minutes. The 22-year-old Kenyan crossed the line in 28 minutes, 46 seconds, in Valencia, Spain. That bettered the previous road mixed race world record by 28 seconds. World Athletics said the time is also faster than the women’s world record for the distance on the track, held by Letesenbet Gidey with 29:01.03.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.