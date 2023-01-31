Kenyan runner Rono banned 4 years for evading doping test

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan marathon runner Georgina Rono has been banned for four years for evading a doping test. Rono was third at the Boston Marathon in 2012 and also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons. She was banned until Jan. 25, 2027, and had all her results since May 27 stripped from her record in a ruling by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya. Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis. There are more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended.

