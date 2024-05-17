Kenyan runner Kwemoi banned 6 years for blood doping and stripped of Olympics, world champs results

By The Associated Press
FILE - Men's 10,000m bronze medalist, Kenya's Rodgers Kwemoi on the podium at Carrara Stadium during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, on April 14, 2018. Kenyan 10,000-meter runner Rodgers Kwemoi was banned for six years on Friday May 17, 2024 for suspected blood doping and disqualified from Olympics and world championships races. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein]

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan 10,000-meter runner Rodgers Kwemoi has been banned for six years for suspected blood doping 18 times. He was disqualified from races at the Tokyo Olympics and world championships. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Kwemoi was stripped of seven years of results through August 2023 for a “deliberate, systematic, and sophisticated doping regime.” He lost his seventh-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Games, fourth place at the 2019 worlds in Qatar and his bronze medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He didn’t test positive for banned substances but was investigated based on suspicious blood values that indicated doping.

