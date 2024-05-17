Kenyan runner Kwemoi banned 6 years for blood doping and stripped of Olympics, world champs results

MONACO (AP) — Kenyan 10,000-meter runner Rodgers Kwemoi has been banned for six years for suspected blood doping 18 times. He was disqualified from races at the Tokyo Olympics and world championships. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Kwemoi was stripped of seven years of results through August 2023 for a “deliberate, systematic, and sophisticated doping regime.” He lost his seventh-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Games, fourth place at the 2019 worlds in Qatar and his bronze medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He didn’t test positive for banned substances but was investigated based on suspicious blood values that indicated doping.

