Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon is focused on defending her 1,500 world title in a record-breaking year

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has shattered world records in the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and the mile over a two-month stretch this year. She’s altering her focus this week at the world championships and focusing more on medals. But never discount another record falling with her in a race. Kipyegon will defend her 1,500 world title in Budapest while also incorporating the 5,000 into her routine. It could be a double she attempts at next year’s Paris Olympics. She just wants to inspire the next wave of Kenyan runners. That very well could one day be her 5-year-old daughter.

