Kenyan authorities seize illegal shipment of doping materials

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s anti-doping authority says it seized a smuggled shipment of medication that included 150 boxes of triamcinolone acetonide. The substance can be used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug. The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya says a woman was arrested on suspicion of smuggling in a joint operation by police and anti-doping officials. The operation happened last Thursday. Kenya is among the most successful countries in international track and field with a rich history of winners in middle- and long-distance races at the Olympics and world championships. But it also has a serious doping problem.

