Kentucky’s Mark Stoops clarifies ‘pony up’ remark regarding donations for NIL. He loves the fan base

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops emphasized support for the fan base in the wake of a comment during his weekly radio show in which he appeared to challenge disgruntled Wildcats fans to “pony up” more financially to attract players to his program. The 11th-year Wildcats coach sparked scrutiny on Monday night in response to a caller’s complaint about No. 24 Kentucky’s struggle to compete with SEC powers Georgia and Alabama in light of Saturday night’s 51-13 blowout loss at top-ranked Georgia and raised the issue of NIL opportunities for players. Stoops said during the SEC coaches teleconference that one part of his comment was taken out of context and that he loves Wildcats fans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.