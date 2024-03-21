Kentucky’s loss to unheralded Oakland crushes millions of March Madness brackets

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kentucky’s 80-76 loss to Oakland didn’t just end a bunch of perfect brackets. It all but ruined many when it comes to the big picture. The third-seeded Wildcats were picked in 95% of brackets in the ESPN Tournament Challenge to beat No. 14 seed Oakland. What’s more, 74.21% had Kentucky making the Sweet 16, 28.84% the Final and 6.5% winning the national championship. With the Wildcats out, only 12,833 brackets out of more than 22 million remain perfect.

