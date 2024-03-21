Kentucky’s loss to unheralded Oakland crushes millions of March Madness brackets

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
UConn center Donovan Clingan reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship against Marquette of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. UConn won 73-57.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kentucky’s 80-76 loss to Oakland didn’t just end a bunch of perfect brackets. It all but ruined many when it comes to the big picture. The third-seeded Wildcats were picked in 95% of brackets in the ESPN Tournament Challenge to beat No. 14 seed Oakland. What’s more, 74.21% had Kentucky making the Sweet 16, 28.84% the Final and 6.5% winning the national championship. With the Wildcats out, only 12,833 brackets out of more than 22 million remain perfect.

