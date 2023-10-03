Kentucky’s John Calipari to receive Legends of Coaching Award

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbil, Feb. 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari will receive the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching award, according to an announcement by Wooden's grandson, Greg Wooden, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Calipari of Kentucky will receive the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching honor. Wooden’s grandson, Greg Wooden, announced his selection Tuesday. The honorees are chosen based on character, on-court success, graduation rate of players in their program and coaching philosophy. The award will be presented in April at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Calipari led the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012. He guided the program to four Final Four appearances in a five-year span, with Wooden and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski the only other men’s coaches to accomplish that feat.

