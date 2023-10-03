Kentucky’s John Calipari to receive Legends of Coaching Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Calipari of Kentucky will receive the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching honor. Wooden’s grandson, Greg Wooden, announced his selection Tuesday. The honorees are chosen based on character, on-court success, graduation rate of players in their program and coaching philosophy. The award will be presented in April at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Calipari led the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012. He guided the program to four Final Four appearances in a five-year span, with Wooden and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski the only other men’s coaches to accomplish that feat.

